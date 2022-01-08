Summit Global Investments Takes $595,000 Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 23.5% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 16.6% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,463,000 after buying an additional 7,087 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 13.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 65.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

Shares of MCHP opened at $81.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.53 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.232 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 81.22%.

In related news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,490 shares of company stock worth $20,028,438 in the last three months. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

