Summit Global Investments Takes Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,166 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,903 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 16,540 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 106,314 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 168,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $14,331,000 after purchasing an additional 22,310 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,747,441 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $312,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,333 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $102.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $135.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average of $88.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $68.02 and a 1 year high of $106.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

CVS has been the subject of several research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen increased their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.73.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

