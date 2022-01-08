Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SUMO. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Sumo Logic stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 3.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.69. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $11.95 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $62.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 22.07%. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 23,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $405,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 1,948 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $27,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,778 shares of company stock worth $2,063,081. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 237.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 43,415 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth about $2,221,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 96,925.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,446,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the second quarter worth about $318,000. 69.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

