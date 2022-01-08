SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised SunCoke Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

SXC opened at $7.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $588.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. SunCoke Energy has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.78.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $366.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

