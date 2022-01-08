Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Suncor Energy to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.79.

Shares of TSE SU opened at C$33.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.07 and a 1-year high of C$34.66. The company has a market cap of C$48.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.73 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.44 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 4.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

