Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) PT Raised to C$45.00 at National Bank Financial

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.01% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised their price target on Suncor Energy to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$38.79.
Shares of TSE SU opened at C$33.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Suncor Energy has a 1-year low of C$21.07 and a 1-year high of C$34.66. The company has a market cap of C$48.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
