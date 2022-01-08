Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $35.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) to report sales of $35.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.79 million and the lowest is $32.00 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year sales of $117.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.60 million to $122.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $162.86 million, with estimates ranging from $152.40 million to $173.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sunlight Financial.

Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20).

SUNL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Sunlight Financial from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Sunlight Financial from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sunlight Financial from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

In other Sunlight Financial news, CEO Matthew Potere acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.31 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Timothy Parsons purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $77,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunlight Financial during the third quarter worth $434,000. Institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Sunlight Financial stock opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $16.66.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

