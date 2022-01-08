Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Sells $46,244.82 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CEO Mary Powell sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $46,244.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Mary Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, November 15th, Mary Powell sold 5,464 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $320,299.68.

RUN opened at $31.72 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.24. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.22 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.10 and a beta of 2.05.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $438.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 109.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,816,561 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,135,929,000 after buying an additional 2,752,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,121,512 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $955,037,000 after buying an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in Sunrun by 0.4% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 17,087,510 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,141,000 after buying an additional 73,649 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 97.1% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,800,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $387,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336,069 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 55.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 7,659,934 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $337,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.