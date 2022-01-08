Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Stake Lessened by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHO. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter valued at $130,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 81.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the second quarter worth about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

In related news, CEO Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $95,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $12.04 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $13.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.86.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $167.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.88 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 38.03%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s quarterly revenue was up 479.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

