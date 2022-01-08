Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGG) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 26.4% from the November 30th total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 788,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other news, Director Mark Jung bought 16,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $49,951.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Evan Edelman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 50,745 shares of company stock worth $148,138. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Super League Gaming by 193.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Super League Gaming in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Super League Gaming by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 194,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.58% of the company’s stock.

SLGG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.24. The company had a trading volume of 228,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,606. Super League Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $80.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.66.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Super League Gaming will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.