Superior Plus Corp. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:SPB)

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.
TSE SPB traded up C$0.12 on Friday, reaching C$13.00. The stock had a trading volume of 449,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$14.45. Superior Plus has a 1-year low of C$11.97 and a 1-year high of C$16.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.71.
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.33) by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$362.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$318.67 million. Research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Superior Plus
Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.
