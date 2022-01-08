Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.74 Million

Equities analysts predict that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) will report $146.74 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $141.50 million to $150.04 million. Supernus Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $143.56 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $567.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $562.20 million to $570.77 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $701.09 million, with estimates ranging from $650.40 million to $741.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Supernus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.19. Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $148.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUPN traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 299,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,470. Supernus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $28.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUPN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after purchasing an additional 29,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,099 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.63% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.