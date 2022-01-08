SushiSwap Hits Market Cap of $869.80 Million (SUSHI)

SushiSwap (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. One SushiSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $6.84 or 0.00016268 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, SushiSwap has traded 24.3% lower against the US dollar. SushiSwap has a total market cap of $869.80 million and approximately $301.16 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00064391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002381 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00005659 BTC.

SushiSwap Coin Profile

SUSHI is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 239,275,244 coins and its circulating supply is 127,244,443 coins. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @SushiSwap . The official website for SushiSwap is sushiswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is designed to be an evolution of #Uniswap with $SUSHI tokenomics. SushiSwap protocol better aligns incentives for network participants by introducing revenue-sharing & network effects to the popular AMM model. “

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

