Swiss National Bank Sells 17,500 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Swiss National Bank reduced its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $72,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.63% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “d” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.63.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,265 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $2,906,704.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 41,214 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.34, for a total transaction of $5,165,762.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,866 shares of company stock worth $19,714,704. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $133.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $100.71 and a 52 week high of $135.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.94 and its 200 day moving average is $121.58. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.51.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 2,040.08%. The company had revenue of $58.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 24.90%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name; specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals; over-the-counter healthcare products; home healthcare supplies and equipment; and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems; independent and chain retail pharmacies; mail order pharmacies; medical clinics; and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.