Swiss National Bank Sells 6,800 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 263,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Burlington Stores worth $74,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,688,000 after buying an additional 382,870 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 78.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after purchasing an additional 920,430 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 962,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,177,000 after purchasing an additional 39,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after purchasing an additional 292,627 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.55.

NYSE BURL opened at $253.48 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $234.07 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $283.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $300.48.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 94.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

