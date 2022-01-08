SynLev (SYN) Trading 10.7% Lower Over Last Week

SynLev (CURRENCY:SYN) traded down 9.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. SynLev has a market capitalization of $86,892.12 and $662,379.00 worth of SynLev was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SynLev has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One SynLev coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

SynLev Coin Profile

SYN is a coin. SynLev’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,247,020 coins. SynLev’s official website is www.synlev.com . SynLev’s official Twitter account is @SynLevdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SynLev is medium.com/@synlev

According to CryptoCompare, “SynLev is a group of synthetic leveraged asset pairs built and tokenized on Ethereum, price fed data from Chainlink oracles. The goal of SynLev is to provide decentralized, trustless, and non-KYC gated leveraged assets that behave similarly to traditional leveraged ETF’s (e.g. 3X BULL ETH/USD token). Traditionally leverage is achieved through debt or fund re-balancing. SynLev assets do not require fund re-balancing or any form of debt. SynLev assets are deployed in pairs and are collateralized by both the ETH required to mint the tokens, the performance of the opposing asset, and liquidity providers. This system enables unique benefits. Foremost there is no need for an individual counterparty, the effective counterparty for a BEAR token is the entire equity of a BULL token and liquidity providers, greatly reducing counterparty risk. Token pairs are isolated, dramatic price movement cannot affect liquidity of the entire system. Assets do not rely on pooled shared collateral, there is no limit to the number of assets that can be minted. Assets always retain 100% liquidity. “

SynLev Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SynLev directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SynLev should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SynLev using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

