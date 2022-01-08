Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,626 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 130.6% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 342.3% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 20.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 70.4% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCL. Citigroup cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.19.

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $21.90 on Friday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1 year low of $16.32 and a 1 year high of $31.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 45.28% and a negative net margin of 497.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

