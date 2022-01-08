Synovus Financial Corp Buys 5,351 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $902,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 108.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 125,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 65,148 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,007,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,377 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,694,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 133.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 77,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 44,553 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock opened at $20.20 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.51.

