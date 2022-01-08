Synovus Financial Corp Has $1.38 Million Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 20.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,298 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 132.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 216 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.81.

PXD opened at $199.07 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $115.14 and a twelve month high of $200.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 44.77%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.