Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Receives $54.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $70,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.76, for a total value of $2,388,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 123,992 shares of company stock valued at $6,065,195. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synovus Financial stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,435. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $45.00. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $52.87.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $499.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

