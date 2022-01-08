Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.90.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,466,268.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CHD opened at $103.60 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $104.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 30.98%.

Church & Dwight announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.