Synovus Financial Corp Sells 1,163 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Synovus Financial Corp lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $35,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $41,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods during the third quarter worth $44,000. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tyson Foods news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total transaction of $8,485,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,514 shares of company stock worth $14,165,222 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $91.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.91. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.59 and a 52 week high of $91.69. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

