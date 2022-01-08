Synovus Financial Corp Sells 681 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Synovus Financial Corp decreased its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 53.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 72.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 25.0% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.71, for a total transaction of $3,985,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 126,719 shares of company stock worth $9,653,442 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

CNC stock opened at $76.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $85.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.56, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

