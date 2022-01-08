Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on treatments for cancer and immune-mediated diseases as well as building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company’s product pipeline includes SY-1425, a selective RARa agonist for genomically defined subsets of patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia and relapsed high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor for acute leukemia which is in preclinical stage. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st.

NASDAQ SYRS opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.81. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 77.65% and a negative net margin of 434.32%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,047,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,311,000 after buying an additional 32,853 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after purchasing an additional 295,392 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,775,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Omega Fund Management LLC now owns 2,274,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 712,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artal Group S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,940,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

