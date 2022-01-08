T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $170.00 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut T-Mobile US from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $163.73.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $109.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US has a 1-year low of $106.70 and a 1-year high of $150.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 25,632 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2,606.1% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,314 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 254,717 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

