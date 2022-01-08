TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €31.00 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

TEG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €22.00 ($25.00) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €23.00 ($26.14) target price on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €27.00 ($30.68).

Shares of TAG Immobilien stock opened at €23.58 ($26.80) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €25.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is €26.66. TAG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €23.16 ($26.32) and a 52-week high of €29.37 ($33.38). The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 7.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.39.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

