Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $332.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to report sales of $332.30 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $278.60 million to $386.00 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $175.71 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $992.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $735.60 million to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $290.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.80 million.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TALO. Benchmark began coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Talos Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 6,655,136 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $62,225,521.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 2,325,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total value of $28,206,337.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,109,868 shares of company stock worth $91,787,376. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 23.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 9.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 354,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 29,468 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Talos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 178.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,316 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,008,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,528. Talos Energy has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $894.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.21.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.