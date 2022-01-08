Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,023 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.29% of Targa Resources worth $32,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Targa Resources by 68.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 32,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Targa Resources by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 5.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Targa Resources by 156.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

In related news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,865.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $26.65 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.01 and a beta of 2.88.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.