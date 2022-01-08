Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.46 and traded as high as C$2.71. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 447,522 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKO. Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.46. The firm has a market cap of C$738.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85.
In other news, Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.69, for a total transaction of C$134,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,342 shares in the company, valued at C$251,089.98. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.72, for a total value of C$138,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,819.97. In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,700 shares of company stock worth $1,102,668.
About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
