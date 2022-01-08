Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.46

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.46 and traded as high as C$2.71. Taseko Mines shares last traded at C$2.61, with a volume of 447,522 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TKO. Liberum Capital lowered Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$2.62 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.46. The firm has a market cap of C$738.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$132.56 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Taseko Mines Limited will post 9.0399999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Lee Bergot sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.69, for a total transaction of C$134,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,342 shares in the company, valued at C$251,089.98. Also, Senior Officer Trevor Thomas sold 51,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.72, for a total value of C$138,465.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$74,819.97. In the last three months, insiders have sold 418,700 shares of company stock worth $1,102,668.

About Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

