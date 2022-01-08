Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.80.

TMHC stock opened at $30.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $22.64 and a 1 year high of $35.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 7.40%. Taylor Morrison Home’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 9,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $296,328.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $263,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,682,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TMHC. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the third quarter worth approximately $47,248,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 51,216.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,747,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,046,000 after buying an additional 1,743,918 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 170.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,556 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,209,000 after buying an additional 652,265 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 39.0% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,671,396 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,158,000 after buying an additional 469,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

