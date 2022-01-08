TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 609,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,617 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $80,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 40.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 8,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 33,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 32.4% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.21.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total transaction of $1,406,646.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $143.74 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $125.27 and a twelve month high of $145.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 289.87% and a net margin of 10.34%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.55%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

