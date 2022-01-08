TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $63,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRV stock opened at $166.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $156.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.87 and a fifty-two week high of $166.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.77.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total transaction of $950,207.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845 over the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.27.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

