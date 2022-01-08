TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $71,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.4% in the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 18,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 117.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 167,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,068,000 after buying an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,755,000. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.4% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 19,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total transaction of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.75, for a total value of $988,593.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793 in the last 90 days. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EXR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.38.

EXR stock opened at $208.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.61. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.27 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 38.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.35 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 93.11%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

