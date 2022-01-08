TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,589 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Copart worth $75,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Copart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in Copart by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.40.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $136.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.87. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.92 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95 and a beta of 1.06.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $742.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

