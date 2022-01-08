TD Securities Boosts Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$45.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$33.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

DRM opened at C$38.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of -680.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$35.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 2.24. Dream Unlimited has a fifty-two week low of C$20.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.07.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$46.07 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Dream Unlimited will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Dream Unlimited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Dream Unlimited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -482.14%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

