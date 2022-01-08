TD Securities Lowers Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) to Hold

TD Securities lowered shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ANDHF. Scotiabank increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$49.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Andlauer Healthcare Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANDHF opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.87. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of $27.14 and a 52 week high of $42.18.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.