Tdam USA Inc. Acquires 206 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tdam USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,754.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,912.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,782.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,711.71 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,237.31.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

