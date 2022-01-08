Tdam USA Inc. Cuts Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Tdam USA Inc. lessened its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,288 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.4% in the second quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 4.6% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 0.5% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 11,511 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $233.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $191.74 and a 1-year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. Cigna had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 16.81%.

Several analysts have commented on CI shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Cigna in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $285.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.21.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

