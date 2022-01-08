Tdam USA Inc. Has $13.98 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Tdam USA Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 0.9% of Tdam USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $13,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $358.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.50. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $396.99. The company has a market capitalization of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $380.40.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

