Tdam USA Inc. Has $36.98 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tdam USA Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,873 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.4% of Tdam USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Rinet Co LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,751.02 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,721.55 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,922.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2,808.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total value of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sergey Brin sold 13,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,755.34, for a total transaction of $38,266,161.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,873 shares of company stock valued at $459,215,598 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

