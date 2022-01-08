Tdam USA Inc. Increases Stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,300 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 70.4% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 148.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.08.

NYSE:CFG opened at $54.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.19. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.09 and a 12-month high of $54.46.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

