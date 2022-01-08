Tdam USA Inc. Reduces Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,165 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.9% in the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MLM. Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $457.54.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $429.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.78 and its 200-day moving average is $385.18. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84 and a beta of 0.71. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.38 and a 52-week high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.