Tdam USA Inc. Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,479 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up about 1.2% of Tdam USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $18,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.90.

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $96.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.57 and a 200 day moving average of $96.81. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $78.33 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.45% and a net margin of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 53.93%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

