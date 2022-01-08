Tdam USA Inc. Sells 9,425 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Tdam USA Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 51.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,945 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,425 shares during the quarter. Tdam USA Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 857.1% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter worth about $70,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total transaction of $318,294.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,379 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,566 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $510.70 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $420.78 and a 12-month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $243.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $625.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $622.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 30.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $667.76.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

