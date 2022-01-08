TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,318 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,699,118,000 after buying an additional 84,230 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after purchasing an additional 619,188 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700,887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $633,459,000 after purchasing an additional 121,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,574,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $490,553,000 after purchasing an additional 136,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,172,499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,331,000 after buying an additional 71,253 shares in the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

NYSE:TEL opened at $158.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.97. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1-year low of $116.87 and a 1-year high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.