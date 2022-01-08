TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 8.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,376 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $22,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TEL. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 64.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $158.57 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $116.87 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock worth $6,567,071 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.