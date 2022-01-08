Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Shares Bought by FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TDY. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 712.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 65 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $511.80.

TDY stock opened at $422.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $434.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.38. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $353.82 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The company has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.65. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 16.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

