TELUS (NYSE:TU) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) was downgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $35.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $38.00. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 49.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TU. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on TELUS from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Get TELUS alerts:

TU stock opened at $23.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.69. TELUS has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $23.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.72.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of TELUS by 23.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 154.3% in the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 4,591 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,448 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.