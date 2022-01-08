Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tempur Sealy International, Inc. is involved in the development, manufacturing and marketing of bedding products primarily in North America and internationally. It provides mattresses, adjustable bases, pillows and other sleep and relaxation products. The company’s brand portfolio includes Tempur(R), Tempur-Pedic(R), Sealy(R), Sealy Posturepedic(R), Optimum(TM) and Stearns & Foster(R). Tempur Sealy International, Inc., formerly known as Tempur-Pedic International Inc., is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. “

TPX has been the topic of several other reports. Truist increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.22. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $25.88 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 12.63%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 1,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $63,785.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,497,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,119,000 after purchasing an additional 768,391 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,968,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,113,000 after purchasing an additional 83,098 shares in the last quarter. Browning West LP grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.5% during the second quarter. Browning West LP now owns 6,570,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,494,000 after purchasing an additional 514,757 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,424,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,771,000 after purchasing an additional 894,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.5% during the second quarter. Dynamo Internacional Gestao DE Recursos LTDA. now owns 5,168,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,571,000 after purchasing an additional 575,921 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

