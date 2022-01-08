Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $867.39 Million

Analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) will report sales of $867.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $859.57 million to $880.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $758.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Teradyne.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.86 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. DA Davidson raised Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.64.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total transaction of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 93.0% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 571.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teradyne by 36.7% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER traded down $5.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,473,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,120. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.45. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $104.05 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.53%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

