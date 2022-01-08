Tesco Pension Investment Ltd Sells 63,835 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tesco Pension Investment Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,119,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,835 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 3.3% of Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $180,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 257,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,485,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,607,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 486,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,160,000 after purchasing an additional 54,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $173.95 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $151.47 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $165.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.12. The company has a market cap of $457.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The company had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

